ED asks FIR against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and family
Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law are in the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked police to file an FIR against them.
This all comes from a CMRL-linked alleged bribery case tied to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), following ED's investigation into payments made to Veena's now-closed company, Exalogic Solutions.
ED alleges CMRL paid 2.78cr
The ED says CMRL paid ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions for what it calls fake "IT consultancy services."
During a raid at Veena's rented house in June, officials reportedly found notes about money transfers to Dubai.
Vijayan has called the case "political vendetta," while CPI(M) leaders insist the probe is just targeting their party and have promised to fight back both politically and legally.
The whole episode has sparked heated debate in Kerala politics.