ED asks FIR against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and family

Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law are in the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked police to file an FIR against them.

This all comes from a CMRL-linked alleged bribery case tied to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), following ED's investigation into payments made to Veena's now-closed company, Exalogic Solutions.