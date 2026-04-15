ED attaches ₹159.51cr assets in West Bengal illegal coal probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just attached assets worth ₹159.51 crore as part of its ongoing probe into illegal coal mining in West Bengal.
The alleged syndicate, led by Anup Majee (aka Lala), ran large-scale illegal operations on government coalfields and funneled the coal to different factories.
I-PAC probed for laundering about ₹50cr
Investigators say companies hid dirty money from the mining by investing it elsewhere, and even a political consultancy, I-PAC, is under the scanner for laundering about ₹50 crore.
The syndicate used fake invoices (nicknamed "Lala pad") and an underground hawala network to move cash out of sight.
So far, ED has attached assets worth a total of ₹482 crore in this case.