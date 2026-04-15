ED attaches ₹159.51cr assets in West Bengal illegal coal probe

I-PAC probed for laundering about ₹50cr

Investigators say companies hid dirty money from the mining by investing it elsewhere, and even a political consultancy, I-PAC, is under the scanner for laundering about ₹50 crore.

The syndicate used fake invoices (nicknamed "Lala pad") and an underground hawala network to move cash out of sight.

So far, ED has attached assets worth a total of ₹482 crore in this case.