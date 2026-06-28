ED attaches ₹53cr assets from ex-Assam DIG Prashanta Kumar Dutta
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹53 crore from former Assam Police DIG Prashanta Kumar Dutta, claiming he owned way more than his official salary could explain.
The properties, hotels in Guwahati, and two buildings in Mumbai, were allegedly picked up between 1992 and 2019 while Dutta was serving as a cop.
ED calls attachment an accountability drive
Among the attached spots are Hotel Bhargav, Bhargav Inn, and Bhargav Grand in Guwahati.
Dutta was arrested back in 2020 after dodging police for months, and was later fired over his alleged role in a massive recruitment exam scam.
The ED says this move is part of a bigger push to hold public officials accountable for shady wealth, aiming to keep things fair and transparent in government jobs.