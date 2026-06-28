ED attaches ₹53cr assets from ex-Assam DIG Prashanta Kumar Dutta

ED calls attachment an accountability drive

Among the attached spots are Hotel Bhargav, Bhargav Inn, and Bhargav Grand in Guwahati.

Dutta was arrested back in 2020 after dodging police for months, and was later fired over his alleged role in a massive recruitment exam scam.

The ED says this move is part of a bigger push to hold public officials accountable for shady wealth, aiming to keep things fair and transparent in government jobs.