ED busts ₹34,855cr online crime racket, protects ₹8,189cr in February 2026

Big scams and arrests

ED froze assets worth ₹12,229 crore across 234 money laundering cases. Big scams include the Mahadev betting app (₹6,000cr), OctaFX forex fraud (₹5,000cr), and the 1XBet case involving cricketers.

Criminals used shell companies and fake accounts—sometimes even recruiting students via Telegram—to move cash around.

Thanks to recent crackdowns and safeguards highlighted by Home Minister Amit Shah, ₹8,189 crore was protected from nearly 3.6 lakh complaints and over 20,000 arrests have been made so far.