ED chief's Kolkata visit sparks political row over I-PAC raids
India
ED Director Rahul Navin is heading to Kolkata this Thursday, right after the agency raided political consultancy I-PAC as part of a coal scam probe.
The move has kicked off a heated back-and-forth, with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her team accused of blocking the investigation, while Banerjee's party says the ED is just trying to mess with their election plans.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about one raid—it's turning into a major showdown ahead of West Bengal's assembly polls.
The Supreme Court is now weighing if the CBI should step in, after the ED claimed key evidence was seized by state officials.
With I-PAC helping shape TMC's campaign strategy since 2021, these legal battles could seriously shake up how this year's elections play out.