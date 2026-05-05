ED issues look out notice against Kolkata Police DCP 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a look out notice against Kolkata deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shantanu Sinha Biswas in connection with a money laundering probe. The move comes after the agency conducted raids at his residence last month. The operation is part of an investigation into a land-grabbing and housing scam involving powerful politicians and real estate dealers.

Financial trail Biswas's money trail linked to notorious criminal The ED's interest in Biswas is reportedly due to a money trail involving Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu. Pappu is a notorious history-sheeter with alleged ties to the TMC party. Sources told IE that investigations into Pappu's bank accounts revealed several suspicious financial transactions involving Biswas. The agency also raided Kolkata-based businessman Joy Kamdar's residence in Behala during this operation.

Extortion racket ED probing extortion racket under real estate pretext The ED is probing an extortion racket operating under the pretext of real estate promotion. It is alleged that Sona Pappu and his associates allegedly used force to grab disputed land, carried out illegal construction with municipal authorities' help, and funneled proceeds to influential figures in the outgoing administration. In February, violence erupted between rival groups on Kankulia Road in Golpark area leaving two injured and 10 arrested.

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