ED issues lookout notice for Kolkata DC Shantanu Sinha Biswas India May 05, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has put out a lookout notice for Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas after he skipped five ED summonses in a money laundering probe.

The agency suspects he might try to leave the country, so they have alerted airports and transit points to keep an eye out.