ED issues lookout notice for Kolkata DC Shantanu Sinha Biswas
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has put out a lookout notice for Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas after he skipped five ED summonses in a money laundering probe.
The agency suspects he might try to leave the country, so they have alerted airports and transit points to keep an eye out.
Biswas and sons miss ED questioning
The case is tied to alleged land grabbing and sand smuggling.
Biswas's home was raided during the West Bengal elections as part of this, with links to suspected extortion and land grabbing involving someone called Sona Pappu.
Both Biswas and his sons have missed ED questioning.