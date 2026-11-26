ED names Shivashankarappa Sahukar in 400 veterinary officer posts scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint against four people in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam, where 400 veterinary officer posts were allegedly affected by leaked question papers and answer keys.
Key officials, including its then Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, are accused of leaking question papers and answer keys just before the January 2026 exams.
Candidates paid ₹20-40L for leaked papers
Investigators say candidates paid ₹20 to ₹40 lakh for guaranteed selection, with some even getting printed question papers with answers marked at villas at Orchid Nirvana in Devanahalli a day before the examination.
Payments were made up front or by signed blank cheques and promissory notes as security for the remaining amounts, and several KPSC officials reportedly helped distribute the leaked material.