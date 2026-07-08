ED probes Kerala organ donation scam, summons private hospital officials
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging into a massive organ donation scam in Kerala, summoning top private hospital officials after recent raids.
They're checking hospital transplant records and finances to see if staff were knowingly involved or just caught up by the main accused, Mohammed Najeeb Kallatra.
Fake transplant approvals, donors paid ₹5-10L
Investigators say fake medical documents and approvals were used to push through illegal transplants between unrelated people.
Vulnerable donors reportedly got ₹5-10 lakh, while recipients paid much more, leaving middlemen with big profits.
Police have already arrested Kallatra, his wife Rasheeda, and others linked to recruiting donors from Ernakulam and Kollam.