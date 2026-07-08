ED probes Kerala organ donation scam, summons private hospital officials

Fake transplant approvals, donors paid ₹5-10L

Investigators say fake medical documents and approvals were used to push through illegal transplants between unrelated people.

Vulnerable donors reportedly got ₹5-10 lakh, while recipients paid much more, leaving middlemen with big profits.

Police have already arrested Kallatra, his wife Rasheeda, and others linked to recruiting donors from Ernakulam and Kollam.