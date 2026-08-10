ED probes money laundering from exam leaks in 5 states
Big news for students: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now investigating money laundering tied to leaked entrance and recruitment exam papers in Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
These leaks have sparked protests by students and job aspirants.
The ED is gathering police reports to track down how the money flowed and who was involved.
NEET-UG arrests and Jharkhand raids
The NEET-UG paper leak is also under the ED's scanner: 13 people are already in custody after being charged by the CBI.
In Jharkhand, the Jharkhand CID has launched raids and made arrests over recruitment exam scams, including former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte.
With so many exams affected and protests growing louder, authorities say they're focused on recovering illegal gains and the alleged proceeds of crime.