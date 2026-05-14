ED questions Rupali Chakankar in Ashok Kharat money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just questioned NCP leader Rupali Chakankar as part of a money-laundering case tied to self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat.
Chakankar, who used to head Maharashtra's State Commission for Women, was asked about her role as a trustee at a Nashik temple trust led by Kharat and whether she had any financial links with him.
Kharat arrested, ED freezes 2.4cr
Kharat was arrested in March for allegedly extorting money.
The ED says he ran over 90 bank accounts through proxies and sold everyday items as divine objects, using the cash to buy properties.
Since April, investigators have frozen ₹2.4 crore, seized ₹42 lakh in cash, 90 property documents, and over ₹1 crore worth of cash and jewelry from his locker, so it's turning into quite a high-profile investigation.