ED questions Rupali Chakankar in Ashok Kharat money laundering probe

Kharat arrested, ED freezes 2.4cr

Kharat was arrested in March for allegedly extorting money.

The ED says he ran over 90 bank accounts through proxies and sold everyday items as divine objects, using the cash to buy properties.

Since April, investigators have frozen ₹2.4 crore, seized ₹42 lakh in cash, 90 property documents, and over ₹1 crore worth of cash and jewelry from his locker, so it's turning into quite a high-profile investigation.