ED raids 11 locations linked to Harcharan Singh Bhullar investigation
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided about 11 locations linked to former Punjab police officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, including spots in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Nabha, and Jalandhar.
This is all part of a bigger probe into alleged money laundering and corruption.
Harcharan Singh Bhullar arrested, assets probed
Bhullar was arrested last October after being accused of seeking/demanding illegal gratification through a middleman to help fix a criminal case.
Investigators say he also owns assets way beyond what his official income would suggest.
The ED is now digging deeper to track down any hidden (benami) properties and follow the money trail tied to these allegations.