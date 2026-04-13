ED raids 11 Maharashtra properties tied to Ashok Kharat probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 11 spots across Maharashtra tied to self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat.
Properties in Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune, including those belonging to his family, associates, and even his chartered accountant, were searched for evidence of suspected money laundering and fraud.
Ashok Kharat jailed over 4-5Cr extortion
Kharat landed in jail last month after a businessman accused him of extorting ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore and forcing the transfer of a luxury car.
Since then, police have filed at least 12 cases against him.
Maharashtra's chief minister recently confirmed that the ED is digging deeper into Kharat's finances while he stays in judicial custody.
The investigation is still ongoing, so more details could surface soon.