ED raids 11 Maharashtra properties tied to Ashok Kharat probe

Ashok Kharat jailed over 4-5Cr extortion

Kharat landed in jail last month after a businessman accused him of extorting ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore and forcing the transfer of a luxury car.

Since then, police have filed at least 12 cases against him.

Maharashtra's chief minister recently confirmed that the ED is digging deeper into Kharat's finances while he stays in judicial custody.

The investigation is still ongoing, so more details could surface soon.