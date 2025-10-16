ED raids Bengal homes, offices in illegal sand mining case

Follow-up on previous ED raids

These latest raids follow earlier action in September, when the ED searched properties linked to Sheikh Zahirul Ali—a former village police officer now accused of running illegal sand mining in Jhargram.

During those searches, officials seized cash and documents from Ali's home near the Subarnarekha River, and recovered more than ₹90 lakh in total from multiple locations, including about ₹65 lakh from businessman Sourav Roy's Medinipur residence.

No new arrests or major seizures have been reported from this week's raids, but the investigation is still active as authorities dig deeper into money trails and evidence.