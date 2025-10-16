Woman duped of ₹80 lakh in job scam

Man threatens woman with machete after con

Abhishek handed her a fake appointment letter after getting the money. The woman even pledged gold and dipped into property savings, hoping the job was real.

When nothing happened, she confronted him in his village—he allegedly threatened her with a machete and denied everything.

Police have now booked Abhishek for cheating, forgery, and intimidation, and are searching for him.

This case is another reminder to watch out for job scams that prey on trust and desperation.