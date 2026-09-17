ED raids in money laundering probe after Ranchi petrol attack
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out raids across Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe linked to a petrol bomb attack on the RSS state office in Ranchi's Nirvanpur area this June.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire, but the incident raised serious concerns about security and cross-border threats.
Shahzad Bhatti Network labeled terror group
Investigators are focusing on the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), which was recently labeled a terror group for its anti-India activities.
The group is reportedly led by Shahzad Bhatti and linked to Pakistan's ISI.
Authorities believe SBN is involved in smuggling and recruiting for terrorism.
The NIA has been tracking this network since June, and one of whom had stayed in Dubai for about six months and was most likely in touch with a handler called "Rana Sahab," which has only added urgency to the investigation.