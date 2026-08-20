ED raids Ram Gopal Agrawal's house over ₹2,883cr liquor scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided Congress leader Ram Gopal Agrawal's home in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh.
Agrawal, arrested earlier this month, is accused of being part of a huge ₹2,883 crore liquor scam that allegedly ran from 2019 to 2022 under the Bhupesh Baghel-led government.
The ED claims top officials and politicians siphoned off state excise funds.
Chhattisgarh Congress protests outside Agrawal's home
The raids have sparked protests outside Agrawal's Raipur house, with Congress leaders calling out what they see as harassment by central agencies.
Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij said the ED and CBI are being used to target opposition voices.
So far, the ED has filed six charge sheets against 81 people (including former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma), and says it has attached properties worth ₹1,000 crore.
Agrawal is also under investigation for alleged scams in rice custom milling and the coal levy scam.