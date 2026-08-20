ED raids Ram Gopal Agrawal's house over ₹2,883cr liquor scam

The raids have sparked protests outside Agrawal's Raipur house, with Congress leaders calling out what they see as harassment by central agencies.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij said the ED and CBI are being used to target opposition voices.

So far, the ED has filed six charge sheets against 81 people (including former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma), and says it has attached properties worth ₹1,000 crore.

Agrawal is also under investigation for alleged scams in rice custom milling and the coal levy scam.