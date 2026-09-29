ED searches 15 Kolkata sites in massArt money laundering probe

This all started with a complaint from Jaydeep Mukherjee, who says Sen and his wife misused funds. The complaint was lodged in June this year after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

Police have now booked Sen under various sections of the BNS, including 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and 336 (forgery), among others.

The ED is digging into financial irregularities involving massArt and Sen's time as former state tourism minister.