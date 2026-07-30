ED searches 16 sites in Coimbatore blast money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched 16 spots across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
This is all part of a money-laundering investigation tied to the 2022 Coimbatore bomb blast, where Jamesha Mubeen carried out a suicide attack near a temple using a car packed with explosives.
The ED's probe kicked off after it took cognisance of multiple FIRs registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Jameel Basha promoted Kovai Arabic College
Turns out, funding for the blast came from some shady activities, like running fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate scams and fraudulent investments (donations) in the Kovai Arabic College in Coimbatore.
The college, promoted by Jameel Basha, reportedly played a big role in radicalizing Mubeen and others through extremist sessions.
Assets of Mubeen's father frozen ₹1.26cr
The ED has already frozen assets worth ₹1.26 crore belonging to Mubeen's father, including property and bank deposits.
Investigators are also keeping an eye on Basha and others who might have helped finance the attack.