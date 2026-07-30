ED searches 16 sites in Coimbatore blast money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched 16 spots across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

This is all part of a money-laundering investigation tied to the 2022 Coimbatore bomb blast, where Jamesha Mubeen carried out a suicide attack near a temple using a car packed with explosives.

The ED's probe kicked off after it took cognisance of multiple FIRs registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).