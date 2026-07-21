ED searches 8 Bengaluru locations in ISIS money laundering probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched eight locations in Bengaluru as part of a money laundering probe tied to ISIS recruitment.
This move follows an NIA investigation into groups like Iqra Welfare Trust and Guidance for Mankind, who are suspected of trying to recruit local youth for ISIS.
Five suspects funded ISIS recruitment
Investigators say five people used study groups like Iqra Camp and Quran Circle to radicalize young people, raising money through trusts and savings to secretly send recruits to Syria via Turkiye.
The group also reportedly spread ISIS propaganda during anti-CAA/NRC protests and used secure social-media platforms to communicate.
Five suspects have already been chargesheeted by the NIA.