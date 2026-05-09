ED searches properties linked to Sanjeev Arora in PMLA probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched several places tied to Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, including the official residence allotted to him and office premises associated with Hampton Sky Realty Limited and other linked entities across Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh.
The raids are part of a money laundering investigation that also covered office premises associated with Hampton Sky Realty Limited and other linked entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
ED probes fake-GST phone purchases ₹100cr
ED is digging into alleged fake GST purchases of mobile phones worth over ₹100 crore.
It suspects these deals helped move money between Dubai and India using bills from companies that don't actually exist.
The goal? Illegally claiming tax credits and export refunds.
Arora says cooperating, earlier FEMA probe
This isn't the first time Arora has faced ED scrutiny; he was also investigated earlier this year under Foreign Exchange Management Act rules.
He says he's cooperating fully with investigators and believes the truth will prevail.