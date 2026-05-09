ED searches properties linked to Sanjeev Arora in PMLA probe India May 09, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just searched several places tied to Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, including the official residence allotted to him and office premises associated with Hampton Sky Realty Limited and other linked entities across Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh.

The raids are part of a money laundering investigation that also covered office premises associated with Hampton Sky Realty Limited and other linked entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.