ED seeks CBI NEET-UG 2026 charge sheet and witness statements
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to share its charge sheet and witness statements from the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
The ED is looking into possible money-related crimes tied to the leak, but will review these documents after Delhi's fast-track court wraps up its hearings.
CBI names 13 accused, NTA setters
The CBI has named 13 people as accused, including three National Testing Agency (NTA) paper setters who allegedly leaked exam questions.
No NTA official has been found involved in the alleged leak.
After the scandal, the education ministry is revamping how exams are handled, introducing a four-step check for question papers, and replacing 600 subject experts to make future leaks much harder.