ED seeks Ravi Uppal return from UAE over 6000cr probe
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working to bring back Ravi Uppal, the co-founder of the Mahadev Online gambling app, after his arrest in the UAE.
He's at the center of a ₹6,000 crore online gambling syndicate tied to the app.
This is part of a bigger push by Indian authorities to crack down on global gambling networks.
ED seeks Soni, Agarwal extradition
The ED also plans to send extradition requests for Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agarwal, after recently securing Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman.
Soni allegedly handled finances and betting transactions for Mahadev, while Agarwal allegedly looked after Chandrakar's betting IDs and was a partner in the syndicate, and holds 49% stake in a Dubai-based firm, Exim General.
As part of their crackdown, the ED has already frozen ₹236.3 crore linked to Dubai-based firms connected with this syndicate.