ED seeks to file 3.28cr corruption case against Kerala CM
India
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is facing heat as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeks to file a corruption case against him.
The ED claims it has sought to register a corruption case involving ₹3.28 crore against Pinarayi Vijayan.
This move comes right before a key party meeting and has left Congress leaders debating how to respond.
Pinarayi Vijayan denies allegations
Pinarayi Vijayan has denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Congress is weighing its options on how to address the situation.
If the case goes forward, it could shake up Kerala politics just before a crucial party meeting.