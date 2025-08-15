ED seizes ₹1.41cr cash, gold from Karnataka Congress MLA's home

Sail's illegal iron ore exports

Sail is accused of illegally exporting iron ore worth ₹86.78 crore between April and June 2010, using a company called Mallikarjun Shipping.

Even though his prison sentence was put on hold by the High Court, the ED isn't letting up—they've also searched other companies linked to him and frozen accounts holding over ₹14 crore.

The investigation started after a government probe found illegal exports had cost the state around ₹38 crore.