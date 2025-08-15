ED seizes ₹1.41cr cash, gold from Karnataka Congress MLA's home
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just confiscated ₹1.41 crore in cash and 6.75kg of gold jewelry and bullion from the home and lockers of Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail and his family.
This is part of a money laundering probe into illegal iron ore exports, with raids happening across Karwar, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi earlier this week.
Sail's illegal iron ore exports
Sail is accused of illegally exporting iron ore worth ₹86.78 crore between April and June 2010, using a company called Mallikarjun Shipping.
Even though his prison sentence was put on hold by the High Court, the ED isn't letting up—they've also searched other companies linked to him and frozen accounts holding over ₹14 crore.
The investigation started after a government probe found illegal exports had cost the state around ₹38 crore.