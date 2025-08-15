Hyderabad man arrested after wife catches him with coworker
A Pakistani national, Fahad, who has lived in India since 1998, was arrested by Hyderabad Police after his wife Keerthi (who changed her name to Doha Fatima) reported him for an alleged extra-marital affair.
Keerthi says Fahad convinced her to convert to Islam and change her name before they married in 2016.
She discovered him with a coworker and called the police—both were taken into custody.
Keerthi has also accused Fahad of secretly renewing his passport during their marriage.
Police are now investigating these claims along with allegations of forced religious conversion and infidelity.
This case comes as India continues to see reports of forced conversions—like a recent incident in Kerala where a woman died by suicide after accusing her partner of coercion—which are drawing growing attention from law enforcement.