Hyderabad man arrested after wife catches him with coworker India Aug 15, 2025

A Pakistani national, Fahad, who has lived in India since 1998, was arrested by Hyderabad Police after his wife Keerthi (who changed her name to Doha Fatima) reported him for an alleged extra-marital affair.

Keerthi says Fahad convinced her to convert to Islam and change her name before they married in 2016.

She discovered him with a coworker and called the police—both were taken into custody.