Kishtwar flash floods: Death toll rises to 65, many missing

Rescue operations hampered by weather, terrain

Rescue operations are struggling against heavy rain and rough terrain.

According to J&K's Agriculture Minister Haved Ahmad Dar, finding those swept away or trapped under debris is proving difficult.

Around 200 people were near a langar (community kitchen) when the floods struck, and some victims have been found several kilometers downstream, making recovery efforts even more challenging.

The Indian Air Force has helicopters ready for relief work as soon as conditions improve.