Kishtwar flash floods: Death toll rises to 65, many missing
A sudden cloudburst hit Chishoti village in Kishtwar on Thursday during the Mata Machail yatra, causing flash floods that have sadly claimed at least 65 lives.
Many people are still missing, and rescue teams are working hard to find them.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to visit the area on Saturday to assess the situation.
Rescue operations hampered by weather, terrain
Rescue operations are struggling against heavy rain and rough terrain.
According to J&K's Agriculture Minister Haved Ahmad Dar, finding those swept away or trapped under debris is proving difficult.
Around 200 people were near a langar (community kitchen) when the floods struck, and some victims have been found several kilometers downstream, making recovery efforts even more challenging.
The Indian Air Force has helicopters ready for relief work as soon as conditions improve.