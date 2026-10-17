ED stops Amardeep Grewal at Delhi airport over ₹5Cr bribery
India
Amardeep Singh Grewal, who's known for being close to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was stopped by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Delhi airport on Saturday.
He's now being questioned over a ₹5 crore bribery case tied to transfers and postings in Punjab (a case that also reportedly mentions Mann's wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur).
LOC issued, Grewal involved in films
Grewal hadn't shown up after an earlier ED summons, so a Look Out Circular was issued to prevent him from leaving the country.
Besides his political connections, Grewal is active in the Punjabi film scene with East Sunshine Production and has worked on movies like Maujaan Hi Maujaan and Snowman, both with overseas production or release connections.