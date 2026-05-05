ED summons Pratibha Chakankar in Ashok Kharat cooperative accounts probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called in Pratibha Chakankar, sister of former Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, as part of its ongoing investigation into self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat.
The focus is on four accounts in a Nashik-based cooperative credit society: these were opened under Pratibha and her son's names, but had Kharat's phone number linked to their KYC details.
ED finds 50L moved, 2.4cr frozen
Kharat was arrested in March on charges including rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money laundering, and the ED is now looking into 60 accounts he allegedly controlled.
So far, they have found ₹50 lakh moved through these accounts before being withdrawn as cash.
Recent raids turned up ₹42 lakh in cash, froze ₹2.4 crore in funds, and uncovered 90 property documents.
The financial web is still being untangled by investigators.