ED summons Pratibha Chakankar in Ashok Kharat cooperative accounts probe

ED finds 50L moved, 2.4cr frozen

Kharat was arrested in March on charges including rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money laundering, and the ED is now looking into 60 accounts he allegedly controlled.

So far, they have found ₹50 lakh moved through these accounts before being withdrawn as cash.

Recent raids turned up ₹42 lakh in cash, froze ₹2.4 crore in funds, and uncovered 90 property documents.

The financial web is still being untangled by investigators.