ED to probe possible money laundering in Lionel Messi plan
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to register a case after a much-hyped plan to bring its legendary former captain Lionel Messi and Argentina's national football team to Kochi for a 2025 match fell through.
The probe will kick off following FIR registered by Kalamassery police on September 15, 2026, with the ED looking into possible money laundering linked to the event.
Anto Augustine accused of faking deal
Anto Augustine and Reporter Broadcasting Private Limited are accused of cheating and conspiracy, including allegedly faking details in their deal with the Argentina Football Association back in December 2024.
There are also questions about attempts to skip out on a ₹5 crore stadium security deposit.
The investigation follows earlier raids that uncovered illicit liquor and led to Augustine's arrest and later granted bail, though he's now out on bail.