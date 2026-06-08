ED uncovers Cambodia based SIM network operating 5,300 Indian SIMs India Jun 08, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a huge cyber fraud where 5,300 Indian SIM cards were operated from Cambodia as part of a network of 36,000 numbers.

These SIMs were used in scams across India, racking up losses worth hundreds of crores.

The investigation kicked off when Jodhpur Cyber Police flagged suspicious SIM activations by point-of-sale vendors.