ED uncovers Cambodia based SIM network operating 5,300 Indian SIMs
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a huge cyber fraud where 5,300 Indian SIM cards were operated from Cambodia as part of a network of 36,000 numbers.
These SIMs were used in scams across India, racking up losses worth hundreds of crores.
The investigation kicked off when Jodhpur Cyber Police flagged suspicious SIM activations by point-of-sale vendors.
Malaysian nationals ran WhatsApp scams
Turns out these fraudulent SIMs were supplied to Malaysian nationals, who used WhatsApp calls to run scams in multiple states.
The ED has named Rahul Kumar Jha, Mohammad Sharif, and Sandeep Bhatt as key players.
Vendors like Prakash Bheel reportedly tricked people into activating SIMs illegally and sold them for commissions.
ED searches Rajasthan Maharashtra Punjab locations
On June 5 this year, the ED searched locations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Punjab, seizing documents and tracking down bank accounts linked to the accused.
The scam involved misusing point-of-sale IDs from telecom giants like Airtel, Jio, and VI.
The probe is ongoing under anti-money-laundering laws.