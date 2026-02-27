ED's excise policy probe: Court clears Kejriwal, Sisodia in CBI case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has kicked off a separate money laundering investigation tied to Delhi's excise policy, with a court later clearing former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and others in the related CBI case.
The ED started this probe back in August 2022, following up on earlier allegations.
ED's standalone charges against Kejriwal, others
The ED is focusing on suspected irregularities from the 2021-22 excise policy under Kejriwal's government.
While the Supreme Court previously said money laundering charges depend on the main case, the ED wants these treated as standalone offenses—backed by its own evidence.
So far, eight chargesheets have been filed and 18 people arrested (including Kejriwal).
The Supreme Court is now deciding if these charges can really stand alone.
Kejriwal has called it "the biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India.