ED's excise policy probe: Court clears Kejriwal, Sisodia in CBI case

ED's standalone charges against Kejriwal, others

The ED is focusing on suspected irregularities from the 2021-22 excise policy under Kejriwal's government.

While the Supreme Court previously said money laundering charges depend on the main case, the ED wants these treated as standalone offenses—backed by its own evidence.

So far, eight chargesheets have been filed and 18 people arrested (including Kejriwal).

The Supreme Court is now deciding if these charges can really stand alone.

Kejriwal has called it "the biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India.