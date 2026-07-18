Educator Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 21-day hunger strike in Delhi
India
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known educator from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi since June 28, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urgent action to fix repeated exam paper leaks.
After 21 days without food and losing more than 8.5kg, he was hospitalized on July 18 due to health concerns.
Wangchuk gains online backing for reforms
Wangchuk's protest has caught the attention of young people across India: over 257,000 signatures have poured in through online petitions, and social media saw more than 630,000 posts about him in just one week.
His movement isn't just about exams; he's also pushing for education reforms.