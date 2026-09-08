Eiffel Tower reopened after BAPS visitors asked to avoid areas
India
There's been some buzz about a BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) group visiting the Eiffel Tower, where they were reportedly asked by women staff members to avoid certain areas.
This led to the Eiffel Tower closing for a short while, but it reopened later the same day.
Randhir Jaiswal says ministry not involved
When asked about the situation, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it's really up to BAPS and the Eiffel Tower folks to resolve things themselves.
He made it clear that while they know about the new BAPS temple in Paris, the ministry isn't involved in this dispute at all.