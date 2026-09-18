Eight Air India Express crew suspended for missing breathalyzer deadline
Eight Air India Express crew members, four pilots and four cabin crew, have been suspended for three months after missing a required postflight breathalyzer test.
This happened on August 2 after their Dubai-to-Amritsar flight landed.
Even though everyone tested negative for alcohol, the rules say the test must be done within two hours of landing, and they were 35 minutes late.
DGCA rules cited for 3-month suspension
The DGCA, India's aviation authority, is strict about these timelines to keep flights safe and standards high.
As one source put it, the crew returned for the breathalyzer test 2 hours and 35 minutes after landing, tested negative for alcohol, and were placed under a three-month suspension in line with DGCA regulations.
The incident is a reminder that following safety rules to the letter really does matter in aviation.