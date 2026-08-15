Eight arrested after 20 tons stolen from HPCL pipeline
Eight people have been arrested for stealing 20 tons of crude oil from an HPCL pipeline in Rajasthan.
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police caught the group after a tip-off about them trying to sell the stolen oil on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway.
One suspect's interrogation led to seven more arrests across Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Accused from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh
The group used refinery maps and jail contacts to find an underground pipeline on the border of Kaludi village and in the Parpadar area of Rajasthan's Balotra district, dug a pit, fitted a valve, and siphoned out the oil into two vehicles.
They were reportedly selling the stolen oil to a resident in Beawar, Rajasthan.
The accused are from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Police are still investigating if more people were involved.