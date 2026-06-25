Eight booked over alleged mismanagement of Ayodhya Ram temple donations

Arvind Kejriwal accuses investigators, trust denies

The news quickly grabbed political attention, with leaders like Akhilesh Yadav pointing to missing donations and Arvind Kejriwal accusing investigators of protecting powerful figures.

Kejriwal says valuables worth crores, including cash and silver, were stolen, and he's pushing for more openness in the probe.

Meanwhile, the trust firmly denies any wrongdoing, saying it supports an impartial investigation and will cooperate with all investigations.