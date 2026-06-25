Eight booked over alleged mismanagement of Ayodhya Ram temple donations
India
Eight people have been booked for allegedly mishandling donations meant for Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
The FIR was filed by a trust member after a special investigation team flagged possible theft and fund irregularities.
This has raised big questions about how temple money is being managed.
Arvind Kejriwal accuses investigators, trust denies
The news quickly grabbed political attention, with leaders like Akhilesh Yadav pointing to missing donations and Arvind Kejriwal accusing investigators of protecting powerful figures.
Kejriwal says valuables worth crores, including cash and silver, were stolen, and he's pushing for more openness in the probe.
Meanwhile, the trust firmly denies any wrongdoing, saying it supports an impartial investigation and will cooperate with all investigations.