Eight killed in Ambedkar Nagar after car runs over bystanders
India
A heartbreaking accident happened late Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district.
Eight people lost their lives when a speeding car ran over bystanders who were trying to help two motorcyclists after a crash near Ashrafpur Bhua village.
Six were declared dead at a community health center, and two others passed away later at a hospital.
Six named, 2 unidentified, driver fled
The victims included Kaifi, Uttam Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Lalchand, Raju Gupta, Chhotu, and two people who have not been identified yet.
The driver sped off right after the incident. Police are searching for him.
ASP Tejvir Singh shared that they are working to get more details about what happened.