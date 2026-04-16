Eight killed in NH 167 crash involving pilgrims from Karnataka India Apr 16, 2026

On Thursday, a pickup truck carrying pilgrims from Karnataka to the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Matha in Mantralayam crashed head-on with a tanker on National Highway 167 in Andhra Pradesh.

Sadly, eight people, including five women, two men, and a three-year-old girl, did not make it.

Around 10 to 12 others were injured.