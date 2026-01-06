Next Article
Eight Purulia migrant workers attacked in Chhattisgarh
India
Eight migrant workers from West Bengal's Purulia district were allegedly assaulted by a large group of Bajrang Dal activists at a bakery in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh.
The attackers accused them of being Bangladeshis, even after the workers showed their IDs.
The incident happened on Sunday, and at least five of the victims are from Chepri village.
What happened next?
The bakery owner reportedly told the workers to leave after settling their dues, but before they could go, the mob began beating them.
Police detained the workers briefly before releasing them on Monday.
One victim shared in a video that they were taken into custody.
The Trinamool Congress has raised the issue and is highlighting the plight of the affected workers.