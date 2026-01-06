Indian Army Chief's UAE and Sri Lanka trip is all about stronger defense ties
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is on a visit to the UAE and Sri Lanka (Jan 5-6, 2026 for UAE; dates for Sri Lanka not specified), focusing on ramping up military cooperation at a time when tensions in the region, especially around Yemen, are running high.
In the UAE, he met with top military leaders, discussed joint training and defense collaboration, addressed officers at the National Defense College, and interacted with UAE military personnel.
Why does it matter?
This trip isn't just about formal meetings—it's about India strengthening its partnerships with two significant players in energy and maritime security.
With recent Gulf tensions making headlines, these talks help build trust, improve teamwork between armies, and keep India connected in a region that really matters for its security and economy.
Plus, it builds on previous high-level visits—showing both sides are serious about working together long-term.