Eight TCS Nashik employees arrested amid harassment and conversion allegations
India
Eight TCS employees in Nashik, including team leaders, have been arrested after several women reported mental and sexual harassment at work.
Police say the accused also pressured some for religious conversions, and a male employee has come forward with a similar complaint.
SIT probes TCS Nashik case
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with central agencies, is now looking into the case for any wider links. Meanwhile, more victims are speaking up.
TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran called the allegations "gravely concerning and anguishing" and said an internal investigation is underway, with company leadership directly involved.