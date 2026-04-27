Eighth Central Pay Commission begins national meetings on pay, pensions
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) has started meeting with employee groups across India to rethink pay and benefits for about 4.5 million government workers and 6 million pensioners.
The first round began in Uttarakhand on April 24, with more sessions happening in Delhi from April 28-30.
Formed in January 2025, the CPC aims to share its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.
Associations push for fitment factor 3.833
Employee associations are pushing for updates like raising the fitment factor to 3.833, expanding family units from three to five, merging some pay scales, and tweaking how allowances are calculated.
The commission is open to online suggestions until April 30 for Delhi-based representatives.
After Delhi, consultations will move to Pune and Maharashtra in May so more voices can weigh in on fairer pay and better work conditions nationwide.