Eighth Central Pay Commission begins national meetings on pay, pensions

Associations push for fitment factor 3.833

Employee associations are pushing for updates like raising the fitment factor to 3.833, expanding family units from three to five, merging some pay scales, and tweaking how allowances are calculated.

The commission is open to online suggestions until April 30 for Delhi-based representatives.

After Delhi, consultations will move to Pune and Maharashtra in May so more voices can weigh in on fairer pay and better work conditions nationwide.