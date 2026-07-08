Eighth Central Pay Commission holds Kolkata consultations July 9-10
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is scheduled to hold its consultations in Kolkata (July 9-10), gathering feedback from employee unions, pensioners, and government groups about possible changes to salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government staff.
These meetings are happening across India and will help shape what the commission eventually recommends.
Unions push central government 2.86-3.25 fitment
Unions are pushing for a bigger salary jump this time, suggesting a higher fitment factor (2.86-3.25 instead of the current 2.57) and raising minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to at least ₹26,000.
They're also talking about bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, updating House Rent Allowance rules for West Bengal and Northeast cities, equalizing Dearness Relief, and fixing career progression issues.
Final report expected by May 2027
The commission plans to submit its final report by May 2027.
After that, it could still take some time before any new pay or pension rules kick in.