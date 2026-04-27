Eighth Central Pay Commission meets in Delhi April 28-30 2026

Eighth Central Pay Commission adds meetings

Because so many people want in, the commission will schedule extra meetings, both in Delhi and across other states and Union Territories.

If you're following along, keep an eye on its official website for updates.

Led by retired Justice Ranjana Desai, the panel aims to suggest new pay rules by May 2027, with any changes likely to take effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, just like last time.