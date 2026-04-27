Eighth Central Pay Commission meets in Delhi April 28-30 2026
India
Big update for government employees: The Eighth Central Pay Commission is holding its meetings in Delhi from April 28-30, 2026.
These sessions are drawing a lot of interest from unions and staff groups, but since time is tight, not everyone may get to share their views right away.
Eighth Central Pay Commission adds meetings
Because so many people want in, the commission will schedule extra meetings, both in Delhi and across other states and Union Territories.
If you're following along, keep an eye on its official website for updates.
Led by retired Justice Ranjana Desai, the panel aims to suggest new pay rules by May 2027, with any changes likely to take effect retroactively from January 1, 2026, just like last time.