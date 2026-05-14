Eighth Central Pay Commission meets unions on pay and pensions
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) just met with major unions from the defense and railways ministries to discuss possible salary and pension changes.
Set up by PM Modi in November 2025, the CPC is gathering input nationwide, with more meetings planned soon.
Their decisions could shape paychecks for around 5 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners across India.
Unions demand ₹69,000 minimum basic pay
Unions are pushing for a bigger minimum basic pay (₹69,000 suggested by most groups) and higher annual increments (5% to 6%).
They also want better allowances: a higher house rent allowance, risk allowance of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000, and inflation-linked Dearness Allowance.
The CPC's recommendations will play a big role in future financial policies affecting government staff.