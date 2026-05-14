Eighth Central Pay Commission meets unions on pay and pensions India May 14, 2026

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) just met with major unions from the defense and railways ministries to discuss possible salary and pension changes.

Set up by PM Modi in November 2025, the CPC is gathering input nationwide, with more meetings planned soon.

Their decisions could shape paychecks for around 5 million employees and 6.5 million pensioners across India.