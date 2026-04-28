Eighth Central Pay Commission opens Delhi consultations on pay

Teachers seek ₹1.345L starting pay

Teacher association/body are asking for entry-level teacher salaries to go up to ₹1,34,500, a higher fitment factor of 3.83, and yearly raises of 6% to 7%.

They also want Dearness Allowance merged with basic pay at 50%, which could boost take-home pay and retirement benefits.

Other proposals include city-based House Rent Allowance changes, higher Children Education Allowance and gratuity limits, digital allowances for tech needs, and improved leave options.

The CPC will review all these ideas before making its recommendations for cabinet consideration.