Eighth CPC launches consultations on pay pensions allowances for 1cr
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (Eighth CPC), led by former Supreme Court justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has launched consultations to update pay, pensions, and allowances for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners, including those in defense and railways.
The commission was set up last November and aims to submit its recommendations by May 2027.
State meetings continue in 4 cities
State-level meetings with employee groups have been underway since March.
Next up: sessions in Jaipur (August 31-September 1), Chennai (September 7-8), Puducherry (September 9), and Chandigarh (September 16-18).
Stakeholders can request appointments online before city-specific deadlines.
The commission is tackling concerns raised earlier, but any changes will take a few years to fully roll out after the final report, impacting not just government staff but also those in central government and pensioners.