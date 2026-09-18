Eighth Pay Commission ends Chandigarh talks on CGEGIS and pensions
The Eighth Pay Commission just finished three days of talks in Chandigarh with eligible central government employees and their unions, associations and other stakeholders from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.
The big topics? Updating pensions, allowances, and especially the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS).
With rising costs, unions say insurance coverage needs a serious upgrade to actually help people out.
Unions demand Group C CGEGIS increase
Right now, the CGEGIS coverage for Group C is stuck at ₹1.5 lakh, a number that hasn't budged in decades.
Unions are asking for a major increase so it matches today's realities.
They've suggested flipping the insurance-to-savings ratio to 70:30 and adding an automatic 25% bump in coverage whenever Dearness Allowance goes over 50%.
The Pay Commission hasn't made any decisions yet; the next round of talks is set for Bengaluru on October 7-8.