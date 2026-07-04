El Nino and dry June threaten India's kharif rice output

Indian paddy sowing 2.57 million hectares

By late June, farmers had sown paddy on just 2.57 million hectares, way down from 3.44 million last year.

With July rains also expected to be weak, sowing could take another hit.

Many farmers are switching to faster-growing or less thirsty crops to cope with high irrigation costs and dry soil.

The good news? India has solid rice reserves (almost 39 million metric tons), so there's a buffer against shortages for now, but the government is keeping a close eye just in case things get tougher.